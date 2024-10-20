چیف جسٹس کی تعیناتی کیسے ہوگی؟ آئینی بینچ کیسے بنیں گے؟

The important points of the amendment draft approved by the federal cabinet came out. According to the details, the federal cabinet has approved the constitutional amendment draft containing 26 points, under which the establishment of a constitutional bench in the Supreme Court, reorganization of the Judicial Council, changes in the appointment procedure and tenure of the Chief Justice, Supreme A change in the procedure of appointment of judges of the Court and High Courts is proposed whereby the Chief Election Commissioner shall remain in office after the expiry of the term until a new Chief Election Commissioner is appointed, Amendment of Clause 4 of Article 48 of the Constitution. The advice approved by the President, the Cabinet and the Prime Minister will not be challenged in any court or tribunal. Under the amendment proposed in Article 111, the Adviser along with the Advocate General will also discuss legal matters in the Provincial Assembly. will be authorized. It has been stated in the media reports that in the draft of the amendment bill, it is proposed to form a constitutional bench in the Supreme Court. The judges for the constitutional bench will be appointed by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan. The cases will be transferred to the Constitution Bench, the Judiciary will not have the power to order or interpret any constitutional matter beyond the pleadings, under the proposed amendment in Article 184, the power to take sumo notice from the Chief Justice will be abolished, the amendment in Article 179 Under the Chief Justice can issue notice only on the petition. It has been learned that there is a proposal to add a new Article 191A to the Constitution. According to the proposed constitutional amendment, the tenure of the Chief Justice will be three years, however, the Chief Justice will retire before reaching the age of 65 years. If he is appointed as Chief Justice at the age of one year, he will retire from the position after three years. The Chief Justice will be appointed by a special parliamentary committee. The Special Parliamentary Committee will appoint one of the three most senior judges of the Supreme Court as the Chief Justice. The meeting of the Chief Justice Appointment Committee will be held in-camera. It is being told that under Article 199, there is a proposal to form a constitutional bench in the Supreme Court, the judges of the constitutional bench will be appointed by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, equal judges will be appointed from all the provinces in the constitutional bench, after the amendment, constitutional cases All constitutional cases will be heard by the constitutional bench. Under the proposed amendment in Article 209, the judiciary will not have the authority to rule or interpret any constitutional matter beyond the plea. In the proposed constitutional amendment, Article 215 is proposed to be amended. , under which the Supreme Judicial Council will consist of 13 members, the Chief Justice will be the head of the Supreme Court Judicial Commission, 4 senior-most judges and a retired Chief Justice or judge, besides the Federal Law Minister, the Attorney General and senior advocates of the Pakistan Bar Council. will be part of the commission. It has been found that 4 members of Parliament will also be included in the Judicial Commission regarding the appointment of judges, two members from the National Assembly and two from the Senate, two from the government and two from the opposition will be part of the committee, from the government. The name of one senator and one MNA will be proposed by the Prime Minister, two names from the opposition will be given by the opposition leader.He used to appoint, now he will be able to evaluate the performance of High Court and Shariat Court judges.