Six terrorists were killed and six were injured during an operation by security forces in Spanwam area of ​​North Waziristan. During the operation, the security forces effectively targeted the hideouts of the terrorists. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the dead terrorists, who were involved in terrorist attacks on the security forces and the killing of innocent civilians. were Clearance operation is underway in the area. Pakistan's security forces are determined to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country.