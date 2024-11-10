Sunday, November 10, 2024
شمالی وزیرستان، سکیورٹی فورسز کا آپریشن،چھ دہشت گرد ہلاک، چھ زخمی

شمالی وزیرستان، سکیورٹی فورسز کا آپریشن،چھ دہشت گرد ہلاک، چھ زخمی
Nov 10, 2024 | 16:21
Nov 10, 2024 | 16:21
Six terrorists were killed and six were injured during an operation by security forces in Spanwam area of ​​North Waziristan. During the operation, the security forces effectively targeted the hideouts of the terrorists. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the dead terrorists, who were involved in terrorist attacks on the security forces and the killing of innocent civilians. were Clearance operation is underway in the area. Pakistan's security forces are determined to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

Nov 10, 2024

ہر بچہ عقائد اور اعمال کا ذہن لے کر دنیا میں آتا ہے۔ والدین اور اساتذہ کی اچھی تربیت اور ذہن سازی اس میں بلند پایہ اوصاف پروان ...

