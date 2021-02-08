گلگت بلتستان اسمبلی کے نومنتخب ممبران پارلیمنٹ کے لیے  افتتاحی اورینٹیشن سیشن کا انعقاد

Feb 08, 2021 | 17:23 5:23 PM, February 08, 2021
گلگت بلتستان اسمبلی کے نومنتخب ممبران پارلیمنٹ کے لیے  افتتاحی اورینٹیشن سیشن کا انعقاد کیا گیا ۔ انہیں دوبارہ مبارکباد پیش کی گئی  اور انہیں پارلیمانی تقریب اور فرائض سے آگاہ کیا گیا۔

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Inaugurated Orientation Session of newly elected MPs of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. Congratulated them again &amp; apprised them of parliamentary function &amp; duties. Expressed hope they will fullfill their responsibilities with zeal and commitment and legislate in best public interest. <a href="https://t.co/qfqljJJHaw">pic.twitter.com/qfqljJJHaw</a></p>&mdash; Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) <a href="https://twitter.com/AsadQaiserPTI/status/1358731575660339201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی نے  ان کے متعلق امید ظاہر کی کہ وہ  اپنی ذمہ داریوں کو پوری جوش اور وابستگی کے ساتھ پوری کریں گے اور بہترین عوامی مفاد میں قانون سازی کریں گے۔

