بختاور بھٹو زرداری کا کورونا ٹیسٹ مثبت آگیا ۔

I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd - isolating and recovering????. Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen