The most scandal-ridden US presidential figure in recent times has succeeded the most scandal-free figure. The best the Democratic elite could come up with was a stale and pale Hillary. It empowered Trump.

The 45th President has his work cut out. The Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution, which bars a federal officeholder - including the President - from receiving any financial gain or benefit from foreign governments, may cause problems for Trump and his business interests. For example, the Trump Hotel, where foreign dignitaries stay and pay hotel bills, is a few blocks away from the White House. Trump has yet to release his tax returns, which would depict his debts, dealings, and sources of income.

Trump is mired in pending litigations. Any false statement under oath during deposition or trial could open the doors to perjury charges.

As President, Trump is exempt from conflict-of-interest laws, but arguably not from an anti-nepotism statute - despite a January 20 opinion from the Department of Justice - in that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is set to be an influential White House advisor.

Trump's inaugural speech was a declaration of a new war on terror, vowing that he would "unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate from the face of the Earth" - a direct rebuttal to Obama, who declined to use this terminology. Can America be expected to nullify its foes abroad when it is incapable of dealing with the devil inside - namely, the unimpeded carnage inflicted through gun terror?

Also, at his inaugural ball, Trump addressed US troops in Afghanistan and signaled greater support for their presence.

The massive post-inauguration women's protest march was unprecedented in scale. Unprecedented, too, was a rebuke by former CIA Director Brennan who, according to a spokesman, said that Trump "should be ashamed of himself" for his "despicable display of self-aggrandizement."

Trump proclaimed a "new vision" of "America first." But can he bridge the gap between campaigning and governance? Himself a billionaire, his Cabinet picks include billionaires. But is running the government the same as cutting business deals? Does he possess core attributes of leadership?

In Trump's Cabinet, there are no Latinos or Muslims. Once ethno-national bigotry is unleashed, it is difficult to control. Difficult to dismount from the Muslim-baiting tiger.

Diane Sawyer of ABC-TV did a "20/20" show, aired on January 13, on how the American dream has frayed for many Americans who are finding it hard to make ends meet, keep shelter over their heads, and extricate themselves from poverty. Some are desperate enough to sell their blood to keep afloat. It is easier to talk about the American dream. To show it being lived is another matter.

Trump talks of "America first", but he does Israel first, as he pledges to shift the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, whose legal status is disputed by the UN and the US - an incendiary move with lethal ramifications.

Trump is overloaded with baggage. Unintentionally, he has triggered and energized civil society opposition.

"Trumped" means to outdo or surpass. He may have trumped the Republican establishment and his opponents. But he has not yet triumphed.