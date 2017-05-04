French Folly کالم نگار | Mowahid Hussain Shah

France has not been immune from the contagion of Western tribalism,the corrosive spread of which is undermining the West. A recent article in the Daily Telegraph of April 22 by Harry de Quetteville is succinct. It posits:"the truth is that the French state has tried to impose a coherent, unique French identity across the country. …On language, culture and religion, France has been intolerant of deviation from the secular imposed norm. That 'our way or the highway' attitude does mean, arguably, that the upshot is that the state has no idea what to do if large numbers of its [Muslim] citizens … reject the classic model of French identity."

Predictably, the proudly anti-immigrant Marine Le Pen of the neo-fascist National Front,is engaging in Muslim-baiting, while her centrist opponent, Emmanuel Macron, a former investment banker, is displaying greater outreach and acceptance of Muslims. Both shall compete in a May 7election runoff for the French Presidency.

In her sloganeering, emphasizing "French-first", Marine Le Pen is following the footsteps of Donald Trump. She appeals to young adults struggling for jobs, which she contends are being taken away by immigrants, and promises voters a more "patriotic" leadership that would restore border controls. She says that she would renegotiate the terms of France's membership in the European Union. France is central to the EU - unlike Britain, which didn't adopt the Euro - and the French election's outcome could have consequential implications for Europe and America.

Macron, who married his French teacher - 24 years his senior - would be, at 39, France's youngest President. Macron is staunchly pro-EU. He contends that France needs to look forward, rather than go back, emphasized by his movement's "En Marche!" ("Onward!") banner. He served as Economics Minister under Hollande.

Le Pen is twice divorced. Significantly, the recent attack on Champs-Élysées in Paris didn't benefit Le Pen, sending a message that perhapsFrench voters are becoming wary of the unfettered dangers of demagoguery. Soccer legend Zidane is opposedto her.

When push comes to shove, the French electorate may opt for a safer option than a fire-and-brimstone populist. Polls project Macronto be the winner. Both candidates committed to a live television debate.

The French presidential elections of May 7 shall be followed by two rounds of Parliamentary elections on June 11 and June 18, the outcome of which shall impact on the new President's leverage. Terrorism, security, and unemployment most likely will be the dominant issues.

Intolerance of others looms large in France. The 2015 Charlie Hebdo slayings in Paris were triggered in part by unnecessary provocation. Even Pope Paul derided those who derive sadistic pleasure from hurting religious sentiments through the malicious disfigurement of free speech. Forcing Muslim women on the beach to remove the burqini is adding further fuel to the fire.

France, who participated in the feckless medieval Crusades, should absorb one of history's recurring lessons: Muslims do not abandon their own culture and faith and will react to insults, intimidation, and humiliation. The arrogant notion of forcing its citizens to be French - defined by bikinis, not burqinis - won't work.